ANDERSON — The Madison County Planning Commission has recommended a six-month extension of the moratorium on large-scale solar energy facilities.
The Planning Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to recommend to the Madison County Board of Commissioners that the moratorium on solar energy facilities larger than 50 acres be extended through Jan. 7.
Last December, the commission recommended a one-year extension of the moratorium, but the commissioners extended it for six months until July 7.
Brad Newman, director of the county planning department, said he is working on a new county solar energy ordinance and hopes to have it completed by the end of July.
Newman said the proposed ordinance would be made available to the Planning Commission and the public for input with a possible vote by October.
“I have found an ordinance to use to work on a county ordinance,” he said. “I’m still gathering information.”
Newman said that once the new solar energy ordinance is completed the hope is that everyone can agree on the provisions.
There were two public comments in support of extending the moratorium.
Once the county’s new solar energy ordinance is adopted, the moratorium will be lifted, Newman said.
John Simmermon, a member of the Planning Commission, said the ordinance should be finalized by the end of the year.
The moratorium was put in place after the Madison County Board of Zoning Appeals approved the proposed Lone Oak Solar Energy facility in northern Madison County.
The BZA has twice voted for the $110 million project that is expected to generate 120 megawatts of electricity.
The initial 850-acre special use was approved in May 2019 at the request of Invenergy. It included a 500-foot setback from non-participating property owners. A second vote, in September, was for an additional 350 acres.
