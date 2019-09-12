ANDERSON — A local nonprofit organization tasked with repurposing the former blighted properties in Anderson is hoping to obtain a federal grant.
Kevin Sulc, chairman of the Anderson Community Development Corp., or ACDC, is hoping a grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will assist with the rehabilitation of existing houses and allow for the construction of new residential units.
Sulc made a presentation to the Anderson Redevelopment Commission on Tuesday seeking a financial commitment for the necessary local matching funds for a grant of up to $32 million.
The Redevelopment Commission took the presentation under advisement and could consider the funding request at the October meeting.
Richard Symmes, Redevelopment Commission president, said the proposal has promise.
He said the program has to include the elimination of commercial blight to make any new residential development more attractive to potential buyers.
Sulc explained that the ACDC was formed in 2015 to partner with the city on the transition of the blighted properties, many now vacant, to return the properties to the tax rolls.
Sulc said the corporation has sold 11 properties, currently has 85 available with five pending sales and negotiations for the purchase of 20 more of the properties.
The federally funded Blight Elimination Program ends this December. Through a combination of federal and local dollars, 175 blighted properties have been demolished.
“Grant opportunities exist,” Sulc said. “We need finances to start the process. The HUD grant requires a local match.”
The ACDC is looking at starting the process of rehabilitating existing homes and new construction in the greater downtown area that could include retail and commercial development.
If approved, Sulc said, the grant funds would be used to construct one- and three-bedroom homes. He said there is a demand for this type of housing in Anderson.
“We will start a first-time homeowners program and provide down payment assistance,” he said.
Funds from the sale of the new home construction and rehabilitation of existing residential properties would be returned to the program.
The ACDC is forming partnerships with several other local organizations including Habitat for Humanity of Madison County.
“Everything is in place,” Sulc said.
As proposed, there will be an education component to the program including early learning, after school, and clubs for STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math).
Sulc said the program will include a health program to include substance abuse and mental health.
“HUD is interested in small business start-ups through the grant program and elimination of commercial blight,” he said.
If approved, the Redevelopment Commission would have an additional appointment to the ACDC that would serve on a committee to oversee the program.
“The committee would define the project area and set objectives and goals,” Sulc said.
He suggested the Redevelopment Commission could use some of the available tax increment financing funding to provide the necessary local match for a grant.
“We’re looking for long-term sustainability without government assistance,” Sulc said. “We want to establishment a charitable endowment to manage the finances.”
