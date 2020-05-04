ANDERSON — Plasma infusion could be the best short-term treatment for people with a severe or life-threatening case of COVID-19, said county health officer Dr. Stephen Wright.
“It’s the best option,” he said. “The kicker is we don’t have a lot of donors because there’s not a lot of people that have recovered from it and can donate.”
Along with infusion, gamma globulin injections made from the plasma of recovered patients are being studied.
The technique has been used to protect people exposed to hepatitis A, giving them short-term immunity.
A shot instead of an infusion would be easier and could be used earlier, Wright said.
He cautioned that developing a vaccine is a long and complicated process and not a sure thing.
“Look at HIV, we’ve been trying to develop a vaccine for AIDS for 30 years,” Wright said.
The antiviral drug Remdesivir was in the news this past week after a study with 1,100 participants offered hope that it could be used in the fight against COVID-19.
The FDA has approved the drug for emergency use, which has been tried by the local hospitals.
“They have not had much luck with it. The kicker is when do you give it, how much do you give it? I think that’s not been worked out to anybody’s perfect satisfaction,” Wright said.
