HANCOCK COUNTY — An igloo recently popped up outside Griggsby’s Station in downtown Greenfield.
An additional eight igloos are outside Daniel’s Vineyard in McCordsville.
It seems outdoor igloos are all the rage at breweries and wineries in the Midwest and along the upper East Coast, and Hancock County is on trend.
With enough space to seat six to eight people, the polyvinyl domes are marketed as the ideal way enjoy a winter’s evening outdoors while staying warm and cozy inside.
“We’ve got twinkly lights and a portable heater inside, and it’s very airtight, so staying warm isn’t an issue,” said Angie Reed, director of operations at Griggsby’s, a gastropub.
The igloo is already booked for dates starting Valentine’s Day and beyond, but Reed hopes more people will make reservations as word gets out about the unique drinking and dining destination.
The cost to book two hours in an igloo at Griggsby’s is $40 for up to six people.
At Daniel’s Vineyard, a two-hour igloo experience for up to eight people costs $40 on Wednesdays and Thursdays and $75 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.