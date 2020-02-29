ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria police say a man is accused of multiple crimes after an investigation revealed incidents of domestic battery and violence.
Anthony Demidio III, 32, of Alexandria is charged with Level 6 felony domestic battery, Level 6 felony pointing a firearm, two counts of Level 6 felony intimidation and Class C misdemeanor interference with custody.
Officers were dispatched to a home in the 800 block of River Avenue for a child that had been taken by a non-custodial parent on Feb. 2.
The child’s mother, who lives in Greenwood, said Demidio took the child after she allowed the child to spend the night with him for visitation, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Brian Holtzleiter of the Alexandria Police Department.
The woman told officers her daughter was diagnosed with a terminal medical condition and is under care from doctors at Riley Hospital in Indianapolis. She said Demidio does not agree with the plan prescribed by the doctors and refuses to give the child her medication.
Holtzleiter notes in his affidavit that Demidio told him the medication will cause the child to go blind and “the doctors should rely on vitamins as opposed to prescription medication.”
The woman told police that morning she found Demidio putting their daughter in his truck and refused to tell her where he was going, according to the affidavit. She said she went to follow Demidio when he left, but he had taken her car keys.
Holzleiter attempted to communicate with Demidio by cell phone, but Demidio refused all requests to meet with Holzleiter. An emergency ping was requested for Demidio’s cell phone and he was located parked in the parking lot of Community Hospital in Anderson, Holzleiter wrote.
A subsequent investigation was completed with Holzleiter and the Department of Child Services. A DCS caseworker told Holzleiter the child’s mother disclosed a history of domestic violence including an incident where the woman said Demidio held a gun to her head in December.
The woman said she has lived with Demidio in Alexandria for three years and then told Holtzleiter about several incidents during that time.
She said when doctors prescribed injections for their child, Demidio did not agree with them and she would have to hide the medication to prevent him from throwing it away, according to the affidavit. He also threatened to stab the woman in the neck with a syringe until she died.
When Demidio was arrested and told what he was being charged with on Feb. 27, Holtzleiter said “he did not understand how he could be charged with the crimes because the incidents happened months ago.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.