ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria Jr./Sr. High School was evacuated late Monday morning after an active shooter threat was phoned in to the school.
After the school was evacuated and officers searched the building and grounds, police determined there was no active shooter. No injuries were reported, no weapons were recovered and no shots were fired, authorities said.
Sgt. Scott Keegan, public information officer for the Indiana State Police Pendleton District, said Monday
school officials contacted Central Dispatch about the threat at the school and Alexandria Police and the Madison County Sheriff’s Department responded.
“It’s an ongoing investigation,” Keegan said.
Officers from Grant County, Anderson, Pendleton, Henry County, Edgewood and ISP responded to the area along with ambulances from Lafayette Township and the Alexandria Fire Department.
The threat was received at 10:03 a.m. Students were taken in buses to Alexandria Baptist Church, 2107 S. Park Ave. Parents were alerted to pick them up there.
At 11 a.m., the parking lot of the school was swarming with an estimated 30 police cars and other emergency vehicles. Some armed officers were combing the parking lot, looking into vehicles.
“It’s standard procedure,” Keegan said. “A resource officer inside the school said there was no threat.
Other officers searched the building at least twice before clearing the scene.
Indiana 9 was blocked off through Alexandria as police and other emergency personnel worked at the scene.
“It was an overwhelming response from law enforcement,” Keegan said. “It shows the dedication to keeping students safe.”
He said the school was searched by officers.
“This is a great outcome for this kind of call,” Keegan said. “The threat was taken very seriously.”
Students remained at the Alexandria Elementary School.
“First and second period were perfectly fine,” Seth Chester, a junior at the school said at the church. “It started, I think, at third period, the middle of third period.
“It was during a class thankfully; people weren’t passing or in hallways, so that’s good,” he said. “We were in class for about 30 minutes and then at some point, some police came by and they were letting us know.”
Aaron Chester, pastor at the Alexandria Nazarene Church, said he went to the church, looked out and realized there was something “big” going on.
“Parents were walking, coming into our driveway thinking they were coming to our church,” he said, “but we hadn’t had any conversation with police.”
Chester said it was a relief that no active shooting took place.
“It’s kind of crazy that this is how we respond in situations,” he said. “It is a little scary when we have our kids in these possible situations, but it’s good to know that no one’s hurt and things are safe.
“As a parent, you’re going to struggle because until you see your child or hear from your child, nothing is really okay until that happens,” Chester said.