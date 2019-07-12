ANDERSON — Anderson police are searching for an Anderson man and warn the public he is "armed and dangerous."
Maj. Joel Sandefur said Nicholas Morrow, 30, of Anderson is wanted for alleged criminal recklessness.
He said Morrow is accused of shooting a handgun at his ex-girlfriend Carly Shaker while she was sitting in her vehicle at Days Inn on South Scatterfield Road around 10 a.m. Friday. Shaker was not struck by the gunfire, according to a press release from the Anderson Police Department.
Sandefur said Morrow is wanted on felony charges related to the shooting, specifically Level 6 felony criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
"We have probable cause for a warrantless arrest," Sandefur said.
APD is seeking the public's assistance in order to locate Morrow, according to the press release. Morrow is described as a white male standing 5-foot-6 and weighing 165 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.
Witnesses said Morrow was driving a large black SUV style vehicle when he left the Days Inn.
Anyone with information on Morrow's location is asked to call the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6775.
