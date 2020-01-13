ANDERSON — A birthday party ended in a fight that left one man with 13 stab wounds and another awaiting the filing of formal criminal charges.
The suspect, Michael McCune, 60, homeless, was arrested by Anderson police at 2:56 a.m. Sunday following an altercation in the 1900 block of East 49th Street.
McCune is being held on a $20,000 bond on suspicion of aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony, and Level 6 felony charges of battery and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
The Madison County Prosecutor’s Office has been given 72 hours to file charges against McCune.
According to the probable cause affidavit, McCune was at a birthday party at the Blaze Brew Pub and those at the party went to the East 49th Street address.
An argument started between McCune and Lavern Pflugh of Anderson involving the women who resided at the house.
An initial fight broke out and McCune later returned and a second fight started in the front yard, according to the affidavit.
Pflugh was stabbed 13 times and police found signs of a struggle in the front yard and blood stains leading into the kitchen of the house.
He was treated at St. Vincent Anderson Hospital for stab wounds to the right hand, chest, groin, upper and lower back, police said.
Police stopped McCune near the intersection of 53rd Street and Scatterfield Road where a knife was spotted on the front seat.
According to the affidavit, a knife found in the suspect's car had dried blood on a serrated blade.
