ANDERSON — Less than 24 hours after her arrest, Corena Swain was released on her own recognizance by a court order.
Swain, 49, is charged with Level 5 felony causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
A portable breathalyzer showed Swain’s alcohol level was .205 shortly after she struck two people on a motorcycle, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Anderson Police Department Officer Bryn Cavett.
APD officers responded to the accident involving a 2015 Buick Enclave and a 2003 Harley Davidson at 11:05 p.m. in the 1100 block of Broadway on Thursday.
Lawrence “Kelly” Jones, 47, and his passenger, Lisa Widener, 51, were both transported to the hospital for treatment. Jones was taken to Indianapolis by Lifeline due to his injuries, according to the affidavit.
“Upon arrival I made contact with Corena Swain, who was walking north on Broadway, away from an unoccupied 2015 Buick Enclave, which was later to be found to be registered to her,” Cavett stated in the affidavit.
Swain was uninjured in the accident, according to an APD press release.
“It really upsets me that they just let her out after seriously hurting two people,” said Tasha Gilbert, Jones’ daughter. Gilbert said she was “super livid” that Swain walked away from the accident and that she was released from jail.
Gilbert said she is thankful to learn residents living nearby the accident scene rushed to help her father and one man reportedly performed CPR on him until medics arrived.
“Thank God for good people,” she said. “If it hadn't been for him, we don’t know what would have happened to my dad.”
Gilbert said Widener said right before the motorcycle went under Swain’s vehicle, her father had tried to “wrap her up,” shielding Widener in a last-minute effort to protect her.
“The police told us they were dragged for a block and a half,” Gilbert said.
Gilbert said her father remains in critical condition, is on a ventilator, has bleeding on the brain in two different places and a fracture in his lower spine.
“It just feels so wrong to me that after she could hurt people they could just let her out,” Gilbert said. “She gets to walk around and live her life while my dad fights for his.”
Cavett said she administered several tests to determine if Swain was impaired before the breathalyzer. She failed all three.
Swain refused a chemical test and was taken to Community Hospital and a search warrant was obtained for a blood draw, according to the affidavit.
Blood results are pending.
“Preliminary details show that both vehicles were traveling southbound on Broadway Street when the collision occurred,” according to the press release.
