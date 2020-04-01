ANDERSON — A comment made by a child to his grandfather has led to the issue of a warrant for an Arcadia man on multiple felonies.
Stacey E. Peters, 52, is charged with Level 1 felony child molesting, Level 2 felony child molesting and Level 4 felony child molesting. A warrant was issued for his arrest on March 27.
The boy, who was 7 years old when the incidents reportedly occurred, said Peters drugged and “child molest” him, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Ben Gosnell of the Elwood Police Department.
The child said Peters gave him a pill by taking it apart and putting the contents in a drink for him to take, according to the affidavit. He said he never saw Peters put the pill in a drink, but it made him feel “funny” and “crooked.”
According to the affidavit, the child told authorities Peters would touch him or perform oral sex on him while he was sleeping. The child said he never saw Peters commit any of the alleged acts because he was asleep and thought it was his imagination and “a bad dream.”
Gosnell wrote that the child’s grandfather “always had his suspicions that something was going on” between Peters and his grandson. The grandfather said he was playing around with the child when the boy told him something sexually inappropriate and when he asked if the comment was made because of Peters the child said yes.
The boy told his grandfather the alleged incidents happened before he went to school and his mother was at work, according to the affidavit.
The child’s mother said her son would come home from school with his clothes on backwards and she noticed that he was not wearing the clothes she had laid out for him before she went to work.
Peters was interviewed on Jan. 6, Gosnell wrote. He said he no longer lived with the boy or his mother and he denied ever touching the child in a sexual manner stating “he was not a perve.”
He told Gosnell that the child’s mother had told him she was a witch and she had put a “spell” on him, according to the affidavit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.