ANDERSON — After Anderson police responded Tuesday to a report of a woman being battered, an Elwood man was arrested for charges related to dealing a large quantity of methamphetamine.
The Madison County Prosecutor’s Office has been given until Friday to file formal charges against Willard Beeman, 45.
When officers arrived, they saw the woman entering a vehicle and they made a traffic stop on 59th Street, according to the probable cause affidavit.
While officers were patting down Beeman they located a knife in his front pocket along with a large amount of cash.
Beeman was holding the cash and a plastic bag with pills sticking out, according to the affidavit. A canine officer did a search of the vehicle and located another bag with 33.4 grams of methamphetamine where Beeman was seated in the car.
The woman told police that Beeman was selling drugs from the motel room and that there was a safe in the room with a large amount of drugs, according to the affidavit. She told police Beeman was angry because he couldn’t remember the combination to the safe.
After obtaining a search warrant, police were able to locate the safe and found another 6.5 grams of methamphetamine.
Beeman was arrested on a preliminary Level 2 felony charge of dealing in methamphetamine and a Level 4 felony charge of dealing in a controlled substance.
After his initial hearing Wednesday, Beeman was being detained at the Madison County Jail on a full cash $35,000 bond.
Beeman is scheduled to go on trial in Madison Circuit Court Division 4 on July 13 following a 2019 arrest for dealing in methamphetamine.
He is also awaiting trial in Madison Circuit Court Division 5 on a 2017 arrest on Level 6 felony charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance. That trial is set for March 23, 2021.
