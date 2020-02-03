ANDERSON — A two-hour standoff with Anderson police was triggered after officers went to serve a warrant at the man’s home.
Officers went to Redbud Estates around 10:50 a.m. Friday to serve a warrant for Cory E. Mahaffey, 42, said Anderson Police Assistant Chief Michael Lee. When they arrived they found Mahaffey in a vehicle in the driveway.
Lee said officers attempted to take Mahaffey into custody; however, he drove away in his vehicle through residential yards before exiting his vehicle near the Meadowbrook Golf Course.
Officers were able to contain Mahaffey on the golf course, but he was armed with a firearm and a knife, Lee said.
“He was holding the firearm to his body,” Lee said. “Ultimately several units responded including police negotiators who attempted to speak with Mr. Mahaffey for almost two hours.”
Lee said Mahaffey did not respond or cooperate with officers and an arrest team was able to use less-lethal impact rounds and a taser to take him into custody.
Mahaffey was arrested at 12:53 p.m. and transported to an area hospital to be checked for injuries, Lee said. He is being charged with a misdemeanor charge of false informing and a felony charge of resisting law enforcement.
Lee commended APD officers for resolving the standoff and taking Mahaffey into custody without serious injury.
