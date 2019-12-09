ANDERSON — As soon as Charlie K. Cook III was told not to run, he did just that, according to authorities.
Cook, 37, was wanted out of Madison Circuit Court 3 on a felony charge of fraud and a Class A misdemeanor of theft, according to court records.
Police were dispatched to the 1500 block of West Seventh Street at 1:29 p.m. Sunday for a “trouble with” call when he was located, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Gordon Corner of the Anderson Police Department.
Corner said he was acting as a cover for other officers during the call when he saw Cook exit a home east of his location.
According to the affidavit, Corner saw a man who he recognized as Cook getting into a truck in the 1400 block of West Seventh. When Corner asked if the man’s name was Charlie Cook, the man said no, Corner wrote.
Corner said he ordered Cook to get out of the vehicle and to place his hands behind his back.
“Mr. Cook briefly turned towards the truck as if he was going to comply, then quickly turned towards me and began backing up,” Corner wrote. “I ordered Mr. Cook, ‘stop, don’t run,” at which time he began fleeing northbound.”
Corner deployed his taser and Cook fell to the ground, according to the affidavit. He said Cook attempted to get up while he waited for two other officers to assist with placing Cook in handcuffs so he initiated another five-second cycle from the taser.
Cook told officers his name was Mitchell Cooper and resisted officers while in handcuffs on the ground and again when they attempted to put him in a police vehicle.
Corner said a syringe was located in Cook’s right pants pocket, but he later told officers it was not used for medical purposes.
Cook was charged with Level 5 felony unlawful possession of syringe with a prior conviction, Level 6 felony unlawful possession of syringe, Class A misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and Class B misdemeanor false informing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.