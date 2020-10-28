ANDERSON — The Anderson Police Department has arrested two people in connection with Sunday's fatal shooting of Arneshia Fuller.
Police arrested Joshua Andrew Treadwell, 30, of Indianapolis on Wednesday on a charge of murder. Brooklyn Ciara Parnell, 22, of Anderson was arrested on charges of assisting a criminal, obstruction of justice, pointing a firearm, possession of a handgun without a license and operator never licensed.
Both Treadwell and Parnell are scheduled to appear in video court Wednesday for their initial hearings.
The shooting incident took place at approximately 8:27 p.m. in the 1400 block of Forkner Street. When police arrived, they found the Fuller, 28, of Anderson with several gunshot wounds.
Madison County Coroner Danielle Dunnichay Noone said Fuller was pronounced dead at 9:04 p.m. at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital.
She said preliminary findings are that Fuller died of multiple gun shot wounds to the chest and the death was ruled a homicide.
The Herald Bulletin will update this story.
