PENDLETON — A security system captured both audio and video inside the home where a man was killed Friday.
Michael C. Beard, 33, of Pendleton was discovered deceased inside his mobile home by his live-in girlfriend, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Scott Bertram, a detective with the Pendleton Police Department.
Officers discovered Beard had a motion-activated surveillance system that saved video on an application on his phone. Around 12:34 p.m., an event was recorded including a loud noise police described as being a gun shot at 12:44 p.m.
A man is then seen in the video footage running out of Beard’s bedroom and past the video camera, according to the affidavit. Beard was found on his bed with a wound on the side of his head.
The footage was shown to Beard’s mother and a friend who both identified the man running from the bedroom as Austin J. Frawley, 25.
Bertram said he went to an address listed for Frawley in Anderson, but he was not there. The home was that of Frawley’s “recent ex-girlfriend,” Nicole Breese. She told police the couple had ended their relationship the night before the shooting.
The woman was shown a still shot from the video footage and identified the man in the video as Frawley, Bertram wrote in the affidavit. She said Frawley was wearing the same clothing he was wearing the night they broke up.
Bertram said contact was eventually made with Frawley, who turned himself into police.
“Austin confessed to shooting Michael,” Bertram wrote in the affidavit.
Frawley showed officers where he changed clothing after the shooting and where he “threw the gun,” according to the affidavit. He said he shot Beard with a 9 mm handgun, which Bertram noted was the caliber of shell casing officers found at the scene.
“He advised he believed Michael and Nicole had messed around behind his back and that they were playing games with him for around one month, which drove him to shooting Michael for the betrayal, as they were friends,” Bertram wrote in the affidavit.
A 72-hour continuance for charges to be filed during an initial hearing was granted by Madison County Magistrate Kevin Eads on Monday. Frawley was arrested Friday on suspicion of attempted murder and murder.
During the video hearing, Frawley questioned the paperwork he received listing both attempted murder and murder charges.
“This is my first go around with all this,” Frawley said during the video hearing. “I’m trying to take it all in.”
