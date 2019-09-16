ANDERSON — A motorist not only stopped her car to confront a man who was beating a woman holding a small child, she told the woman to get in her car while she called 911, police said.
Drake A. Ball, 23, of Anderson, is charged on suspicion of Level 6 felony battery on a person less than 14, Level 6 felony domestic battery, Class A misdemeanor interference with the reporting of a crime and Class A misdemeanor cruelty to an animal.
Ashley Cox called 911 after confronting Ball around 11:45 a.m. Sunday. She told police she was driving south on Fountain Street when she saw a man grabbing a woman by the back of the hair while the woman was carrying an infant. The man had grabbed the child with his other hand, Cox told police.
Cox told police she stopped to yell at the man, later identified as Ball, and help the woman because she was "terrified" he was going to hurt the child, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Gordon Corner, of the Anderson Police Department.
"Ms. Cox had no relationship with either party involved and said she had never met them," according to Corner's affidavit.
The woman being attacked later told police she was Ball's fiancee and the two began fighting inside the residence because she would not have sex with him. She told officers Ball hit her in the face and multiple times in the back of her head.
When the woman walked out of the home with her 5-month-old daughter to call her mother, Ball followed her, according to the affidavit. He attempted to "rip" the child out of her arms and began acting "psycho," the woman told police.
The woman told police she attempted to call 911, but Ball took her phone and threw it, shattering the screen. She said during the confrontation, her dog bit Ball who then started throwing bricks at the animal and violently kicking another dog.
Cox told police that Ball ran away when she told him she was calling the police.
He later returned to the home where police arrested him.
In his affidavit, Corner said the woman had a scratch on her neck, a swollen upper lip and was shaking uncontrollably after the incident with Ball. The child was taken to a local hospital where no injuries were reported.
