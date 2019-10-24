ANDERSON — Anderson police and an officer from the Madison County Work Release Center are being credited with saving a man’s life Wednesday.
Anderson Police Maj. Joel Sandefur said the call of a suicidal man threatening to jump from the Jackson Street bridge was reported around 7:12 p.m.
When officers arrived they found a 23-year-old man who had taken off his clothing and positioned himself on the outside railing of the bridge and was threatening to jump, according to a press release from APD.
The bridge was closed temporarily as authorities negotiated with the man who was talking to a work release officer from Madison County Work Release Center prior to their arrival.
“Police add that the corrections officer assisted Anderson Police Officers by convincing the 23-year-old Anderson man to step back over the railing, where police were able to take him into protective custody without injury or further incident,” the press release states.
Once in custody, the man was taken to St. Vincent Hospital under an emergency detention order. The bridge was reopened to traffic around 7:28 p.m.
