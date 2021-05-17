ALEXANDRIA — An Alexandria man was arrested after leaving the scene of a collision in the 400 block of North Harrison Street on Sunday evening.
There were no injuries in the crash that occurred shortly before 7 p.m., Alexandria Police Chief Terry Richwine said in a press release, but Sgt. Adam Rue found an inverted Jeep Grand Cherokee on fire.
The driver of the Jeep, later identified as Isaac S. Trent of Alexandria, had left the scene on foot prior to the officer's arrival. Rue found him a few blocks away, Richwine said.
Isaac was arrested and booked into the Madison County Jail on suspicion of operating while intoxicated with a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony; and leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor, according to the release.
