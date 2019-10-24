ANDERSON — Family and friends immediately took to Facebook after a 7-year-old was struck by a vehicle Wednesday, seeking help to identify a driver who left the seriously injured child in the street as they drove away.
Madison Weatherholtz, a close family friend, said someone has to know something about the accident.
“Conner is awake and he remembers seeing a green Jeep Cherokee hit him before closing his eyes,” she said.
Weatherholtz was one of the first people at the scene of the accident after Conner Givens was hit near the intersection of West Sixth Street and Madison Avenue about 4:47 p.m.
Witnesses told police the child “ventured into the pathway of the suspect vehicle,” according to a press release from the Anderson Police Department.
“It was also reported to police that the driver of the vehicle, which struck the boy, failed to stop after the collision,” the press release states. “Police believe the suspect drove south on Madison Avenue, from the scene.”
Weatherholtz said they originally thought a red GMC full-size SUV or truck was the one that struck Givens, but now the family thinks the red vehicle was following the Jeep.
She said Givens' mother showed the little boy photos of Jeeps to help him identify the vehicle, which he said looks like the 1990-96 models.
Givens was taken to Community Hospital Anderson before being taken by ambulance with a skull fracture — with no swelling or bleeding — a collapsed lung and a fractured jaw, Weatherholtz said.
She said the boy's shoes “flew off” from being hit by the car, but he has no broken bones. Weatherholtz said there are also reports on social media that the vehicle’s window was broken in the impact, but there was no glass at the scene or on the child.
The grandfather of another child with Givens at the time of the accident told Weatherholtz that he heard the vehicle hit its breaks before the collision and then “squeal” its tires as it drove away quickly.
Police say they have spoke to a number of witnesses and also checked with local businesses and residents for possible video surveillance of the collision.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6775 or Crime Stoppers at 765-649-8310.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.