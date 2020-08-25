ELWOOD — An Elwood man was arrested Monday on suspicion of attempted murder after driving into an alleged "squatter" while looking for a new residence.
According to a probable cause affidavit prepared by Kyle Smith of the Elwood Police Department, Shawn F. Goodall, 44, 1600 block of North F Street, was charged with the following: attempted murder; Level 3 felony aggravated battery, knowingly inflicting injury that creates a substantial risk of death; Class A misdemeanor aggressive driving; Level 6 felony leaving the scene of an accident where there was serious bodily injury; and Level 6 felony criminal recklessness.
He remains at the Madison County Detention Center on $35,000 bond.
EPD was called about 8:15 p.m. Sunday to the 1100 block of South A Street on a report that a dark-colored van struck a male pedestrian.
David J. Bott was found lying the in grass with bruising and a large cut on the left of his torso, yelling in pain, according to the affidavit. He also complained of pain in his back, according to the affidavit.
He was taken to St. Vincent Mercy Hospital in Elwood, where he was interviewed by EPD investigators about the incident.
Dalton Mason told investigators Goodall picked him up around 9:30 p.m. Sunday to take a look at the house in the 1100 block of South A Street, where “squatters” approached the van and started beating on its windows, according to the affidavit.
As he exited the van and walked away from the incident, Mason reported Bott began yelling at Goodall, according to the affidavit. As Goodall also tried to exit the van, Bott shut the door.
“Dalton then said that he saw Shawn put the van into drive,” the affidavit said. “The male subject attempted to run away but fell in the alley. Dalton said that Shawn then ran the make subject over with his van then left the scene.”
Mason checked on Bott, who was unconscious, the affidavit said.
Initially, Goodall denied being in the area or driving the van, according to the report.
“Shawn was left in the interview room by himself when he picked up a pen and began stabbing and scratching his arm,” Smith reported. The Elwood Fire Department was dispatched to assist EPD officers with the treatment of his injuries.
“Shawn stated out of excited utterance that he was told by other subjects in the vehicle to ‘go’ and that he drove and ran into David Bott with the van,” according to the affidavit. Goodall said Bott beat on the window of the van with a dagger and that he was afraid.
“Shawn stated that the man approached the front of his van then began backing up then fell over. Shawn said he then accelerated the van but could not stop the van from hitting David due to a brake issue.”
“While on the scene of the incident, officers observed tire tracks in the grass on the west side of the (residence) where the van that had struck David had been through,” the affidavit said.
Several residents in the area also supplied EPD with video of the incident from their personal surveillance systems.
“A witness, William Griffey, stated he followed the van after the accident on his bicycle. William took officers to the area to where he had last seen the vehicle that struck David,” the affidavit said.
The 2003 maroon-colored Chevrolet Venture, its hood still warm from use, was located by a Madison County Sheriff’s deputy in the 700 block of South A Street. The owner, Tiffany Ducheteau, told investigators it had been stolen around 8 p.m. Sunday.
“The vehicle had damage to the middle of the front bumper with apparent show marks on the front of the hood and grill,” the affidavit said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.