ELWOOD — An Elwood man is accused of beating up his girlfriend and then threatening to kill police officers when they took him into custody.
David A. Goodknight, 39, is charged with Level 6 felony domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 and two counts of Level 6 felony intimidation.
Elwood police were dispatched to the Casey’s General Store at 2:42 a.m. Tuesday to talk with a woman who said she was battered by her boyfriend, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Matthew Walker of the Elwood Police Department.
The woman told police she was driving when Goodknight became “hateful and violent” in the vehicle, Walker wrote. She said he had been drinking that night and struck her in the face about three times while their 3-year-old son was in the car with them.
She said Goodknight then took her to his mother’s home and left her there before driving off with their child, according to the affidavit of probable cause. She walked from the residence to the gas station and called police.
Officers located Goodknight at the couple’s home where he told police he was putting his son to bed, Walker wrote. He said his girlfriend was at work and he was taking care of their son.
When asked if the woman was ever in the vehicle with him that night, Goodknight said, “I don’t think so bud,” according to the affidavit. He also told officers he did not think he had driven the vehicle, had not argued with his girlfriend or battered her.
Walker said he told Goodknight what the girlfriend reported earlier and Goodknight said, “I have nothing to say to you.”
Goodknight told officers his child was sleeping inside the home and if anything happened to the toddler he would “murder” the officer and his family, Walker wrote. He is then accused of making direct threats to Walker and Officer Caleb Smith saying he would kill both of them.
