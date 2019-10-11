ELWOOD — An Elwood teenager is accused of forcing a 14-year-old girl to have sex with him and having sex with her when she was 11 or 12 years of age.
Micah W. Miller, 18, is charged on suspicion of Level 5 felony sexual misconduct with a minor.
A warrant was issued for Miller’s arrest on Sept. 9. Charging information was filed Monday and Miller appeared for an initial hearing on Tuesday.
Elwood police were asked to investigate the situation after being notified that the girl told school officials she had been forced to have sex with Miller in July, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
The girl was interviewed on Aug. 8 at Kids Talk in Anderson, where she told officials the incident happened when she went to Miller’s home and asked him to go swimming with her and a friend. She said Miller invited her into his room after he changed into his swimsuit, according to the affidavit.
She said she had sex one time before with Miller when she was about 11 or 12 and the two were joking about the previous encounter when he held her down and forced her to have sex, according to the affidavit.
The girl said she screamed “no” and did everything she could to get away from him but couldn’t move because Miller was “way stronger than me,” the affidavit states.
She told authorities she left with Miller because she wanted everything to “go back to normal” and they went to a local swimming pool together, according to the affidavit. The girl described the sexual encounter with Miller as different from the first time because it was rough.
Miller told officers that the girl told him she was 16 prior to having sex with her in July, but he knew she was 12 or 13 when he had sex with her two years ago, the affidavit states.
