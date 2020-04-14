ANDERSON — Katie Pierce said she first noticed police officers surrounding a home near the intersection of 42nd Street and Andover Road about half a block from her residence around 3 p.m. Tuesday.
She said Anderson and state police had blocked off the street near her drive and were talking to the people inside the home with an intercom system.
“They were asking him to please come out of the house and there was no response,” Pierce said. “They also brought the SWAT tanker and stuff out.”
Anderson Police Department Maj. Joel Sandefur said officers were serving a warrant at the home when it became a standoff situation and someone inside barricaded themselves in the home.
Sandefur said he only had limited details about the situation and was unable to provide the name of the person being served with the warrant.
Several people had gathered outside Pierce’s home to watch as officers dressed in black trained rifles on the garage area of the home.
Monty Jones said he heard a woman screaming inside the home and at one point he thought she said, “help me,” when officers broke a window to throw a phone through a garage window to talk to the occupants.
At 8:10 p.m., a woman exited the home and was taken from the scene in handcuffs. Five minutes later, a man in a red shirt stepped out of the home and was also taken away in handcuffs.
Pierce said she has lived in the neighborhood for about three years and the people at the home were a young couple who appeared to have a small child and two dogs. She said she never spoke with the couple, but they were usually outside working in the yard.
