ANDERSON — Both the Anderson police and fire departments have received approval to hire new employees.
The Anderson Board of Public Safety on Monday approved hiring two new police officers and a firefighter who have worked for other departments.
Skylar Miller is a graduate of Yorktown High School and worked for the Indiana Department of Correction and the Albany Police Department as a reserve officer in 2018 and full time starting in 2022.
Corey Webb, graduated from Centerville Senior High School and served four years with the U.S. Marine Corps.
Webb worked for the Cambridge City and Indiana University Ball Memorial Hospital police departments before coming to work in Anderson.
Chief Mike Lee said that brings the police department to 106 members; it's budgeted for 110.
Jacob Daulton was a lieutenant with the East Madison County Fire Territory and previously worked for the Alexandria Fire Department.
Chief Dave Cravens said Daulton has passed the EMT, firefighter 1 and 2 and hazardous materials certifications.
Cravens said the department has 100 employees and is budgeted for 110.
“I think you will find the Anderson Police and Fire departments are exceptional departments in the state,” said Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr.
“I want to thank their family and friends for standing behind these young men and supporting them.”
The board also approved APD purchasing 20 new patrol cars for $860,000.