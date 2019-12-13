ANDERSON — A Terre Haute man accused of trying to fraudulently fill a prescription is linked by a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration investigation to an organization out of Chicago, according to police.
Jeremey Dewayne Williamson, 26, is charged with Level 6 felony obtaining a controlled substance by fraud or deceit and Level 6 felony unlawful possession or use of a legend drug.
A pharmacist at PharmaSave, 4638 South Scatterfield Road, contacted police after Williamson attempted to pick up a prescription for a man named Anthony Tyler on Tuesday, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Keith Gaskill with the Anderson Police Department.
The pharmacist told Gaskill he was advised by a DEA agent not to fill a prescription for promethazine codeine syrup, a controlled substance, if it was phoned in by an organization based out of Chicago, according to the affidavit.
When Williamson attempted to fill the prescription, officers pulled in front and behind his vehicle while talking to the pharmacist, Gaskill wrote.
Gaskill said he went back out to talk with Williamson about filling the prescription. Williamson told Gaskill the prescription was for his uncle and he was only picking up, according to the affidavit.
Williamson was unable to provide the name of the uncle and told Gaskill the man is not really his uncle, “but close family,” according to the affidavit. He then told Gaskill the prescription was not for a family member but a close friend of the family and Williamson did not know his name.
After several more questions, Williamson said the prescription was for a man named Tyler, but he did not know his last name, Gaskill wrote. A woman inside the vehicle yelled out to Williamson to not answer any more questions, and Williamson was arrested.
Gaskill spoke with a DEA employee who said the Chicago organization regularly used the DEA number and name of a doctor out of Chicago to call in prescriptions for promethazine codeine syrup, according to the affidavit.
The pharmacist contacted the doctor who wrote the prescription and she said she did not write one for Anthony Tyler, Gaskill wrote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.