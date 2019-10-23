ELWOOD — An observant clerk at a Halloween supplies retail store was the first to report to police that a $100 bill used to buy merchandise looked authentic but didn't "feel right to the touch."
Police later arrested three people after a shopping spree at local businesses turned up several counterfeit bills.
Shatiya Graham, Donald Wood and Ariyanna Corbin were arrested on suspicion of corrupt business influence, counterfeiting and theft charges.
A 72-hour continuance for charges against Graham, Wood and Corbin were filed Monday during an initial hearing by Madison County Magistrate Kevin Eads.
Elwood police were contacted Friday by Halloween Outlet - Wholesale Connection after a man came into the store and bought merchandise with a $100 bill, according to a probable cause by Jerry Branson of the Elwood Police Department.
The clerk told police she marked the bill with a counterfeit marker, and it did not show up as a counterfeit bill. Still, she wasn't sure that it was U.S. currency.
Officers began receiving reports from other businesses in Elwood about counterfeit $100 bills while investigating the first call, Branson wrote in his affidavit.
A total of 14 businesses reported that they either accepted the counterfeit bills as payment or attempts were made to use the bills.
A clerk at Save On Liquor reported someone attempting to use a counterfeit bill. The clerk followed the person out of the store and recorded the license plate of the car the person entered.
Officers located the vehicle and detained everyone inside, seizing the counterfeit cash and items purchased at the stores, Branson wrote in the affidavit.
Wood told police he got $2,000 in "funny money" in Indianapolis in return for $1,000 in credit, according to the affidavit.
"Donald also admitted that all subjects in the vehicle had knowledge and participated in the scheme to purchase items using the counterfeit money in return for getting change," Branson wrote.
All the bills collected by officers had the same serial number, according to the affidavit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.