ANDERSON — Anderson police are investigating shots fired in the 1600 block of Raible Avenue on Monday morning.
"Preliminary details show this as an isolated incident, and no one was found to be injured although there was damage to a parked vehicle nearby," according to an email from Anderson Police Department Public Information Officer Caleb McKnight.
McKnight said no arrests were made in connection with the incident and police continue to monitor the area.
Anyone with information should contact the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6775.
