ANDERSON — Anderson police are investigating a felony battery and a report of a shooting that occurred around 10:10 p.m. in the 1300 block of East 28th Street on Monday.
The victim is listed by Anderson Police Department as Joseph Lee Roads of Anderson. It is unclear at this time the extent of Roads’ injuries or his age.
Anderson police said no arrests have been made and there are no suspects at this time.
“The circumstances of the shooting is under investigation,” Maj. Joel Sandefur said.
This is the second confirmed shooting in Anderson in the past two days.
On Sunday, two teens were struck by gunfire in their legs around 12:27 a.m. in the 2500 block of Fletcher Street, according to a press release from APD.
The victims were identified as Marisa Hughes, 18, and a 17-year-old female, both of Anderson.
The girls told police they were traveling in a 2008 Jeep Patriot when they were shot.
Police say the gunfire went through a front door of the vehicle before striking the teens.
“Officers searched the area where the shots were reported to have been fired, but found no suspects,” according to the press release.
