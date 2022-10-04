ANDERSON — Anderson police are investigating the Monday evening shooting of a 13-year-old boy at May Park.
The boy was transported to a hospital for treatment and was in stable condition Tuesday morning.
Police responded at 6:33 p.m. Monday to a report of multiple gunshots fired at the park near Tenth Street and Madison Avenue.
Officers found the 13-year-old, suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper leg, at the park.
The Anderson police Criminal Investigations Division is following up on several leads and contacting witnesses.
No arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning, and the incident remained under investigation.
Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Ryan Prado at 765-648-6755.
This article will be updated.