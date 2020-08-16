ANDERSON — Police are investigating two separate shootings this weekend that sent four people to the hospital.
Three people were taken to the hospital early Sunday morning for gunfire injuries, Anderson Police Department Maj. Joel Sandefur said. He said the shooting occurred near the intersection of West 15th Street and Madison Avenue around 12:30 a.m.
Anderson Fire Department Chief Dave Cravens said his department responded to a call to at Sonny Ray’s about 1 a.m. on Sunday and provided the victims with medical transportation to Ascension St. Vincent Anderson.
Sandefur said two of the gunshot victims were transferred to Indianapolis for additional treatment of their injuries. The names and ages of the victims are not being released at this time.
“No arrests have been made at this time,” Sandefur said in a press release. “The shooting remains under investigation.”
Sandefur said an earlier shooting that took place on Friday also remains under investigation.
In the Friday incident, David Leon Jones, 52, of Anderson was shot twice in the leg “during alleged arguments with a group of individuals” in the 2800 block of Madison Avenue, Sandefur said.
The shooting occurred near the Anderson Township office and a nearby youth center about 9:05 p.m., Sandefur said.
Posts on Facebook attempted to link the shootings to this weekend's Anderson Soul Fest, a free community fair featuring games, fair food, live bands and a basketball tournament.
Organizers said those rumors were false.
“We had no shootings out here last night,” said Larry McClendon, CEO of Redwood Foundation and organizer of Anderson Soul Fest. “We have had no violence.”
He said the event is held in Fairview Park and ends at 10 p.m. each evening.
This is the fifth year for the Anderson Soul Fest, and McClendon said thousands of people attended this year. He said they received permission from both the city and Madison County Health Department to have this year’s event, but the Anderson Police Department declined to offer an escort during the event’s parade or attend the event.
“They told us they would not come out to the Soul Fest, they did not support the Soul Fest,” said McClendon. “We had no police presence because they refused to support the Soul Fest because of the coronavirus.”
McClendon said of the five years the event has been held in Anderson the police department only participated in the event once in 2019.
The Anderson Soul Fest resumed its festivities at 9 a.m. on Sunday.
