ELWOOD — Police are investigating the disappearance of Katelyn Neil Davis, a 29-year-old Elwood resident.
Davis is a 5-foot tall white woman, weighing about 120 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.
She is said to be driving a 2008 Ford Escape with the Indiana license plate ZVY411. She was last seen Friday about 7 a.m.
A statewide Silver Alert has been issued concerning Davis; she could be in extreme danger and need medical assistance.
To report information, contact the Elwood Police Department at 765-642-0221 or call 911.