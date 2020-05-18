ANDERSON — An Anderson man was arrested Saturday on a warrant for suspicion of deliberately coughing on a nurse at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital after claiming he might be positive for COVID-19.
According to a probable cause affidavit prepared by Anderson Police Department investigator Steve Denny, James D. Walker, 40, 1600 block of Brown Street, was charged with Level 6 felony battery against a public safety officer.
Walker appeared in the emergency room in the early morning hours of April 8, claiming a friend had died of COVID-19 two days earlier and that he was coughing and experiencing shortness of breath, according to the affidavit.
“The suspect stated that he had and that he was also having stomach cramps and that his doctor had stopped prescribing him suboxone,” the affidavit said.
When nurse practitioner Tiffany Godfrey said she was going to order a test to make sure Walker wasn’t dehydrated, he questioned why she didn’t order “the m(expletive) test,” which she took to mean a COVID-19 test. When Godfrey explained to Walker that he didn’t meet the criteria, he pulled down his mask and coughed in her face, according to the affidavit.
This story will be updated.
