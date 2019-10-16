ANDERSON — A Madison County Correctional Complex inmate is facing new charges after attempting to escape from the facility and attacking an officer, according to police records.
Samuel Jason Martin, 41, appeared for an initial hearing on Wednesday on charges of Level 5 felony battery with bodily injury to a public safety officer, Level 5 felony escape, Level 6 felony resisting law enforcement and Class B misdemeanor criminal mischief.
Martin was inside a recreational area of the complex around 7:48 p.m. on Oct. 14 when video surveillance showed him climbing on top of a partially opened window and kicking the screen, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Special Deputy Blake Callahan.
“There was nothing on the other side of the screen that would secure inmates inside the facility,” Callahan wrote in the affidavit. “Had inmate Martin been able to break through the screen, he would have been able to exit the complex and escape.”
Officer Laura Waugh was supervising the inmates at the time of the alleged escape, Callahan wrote, and attempted to secure Martin.
“Inmate Martin began to resist Officer Waugh and can be seen on video footage striking her in the face,” Callahan wrote in the affidavit.
He said Waugh lost her balance and Martin continued to try and break the screen out despite Waugh ordering him to stop. A second officer came to Waugh’s assistance, and Martin was restrained and transported to the Madison County Detention Center.
Mason Brizendine, executive director of the Madison County Correctional Complex, said Waugh did not require medical treatment for her injuries.
Brizendine denied a request by The Herald Bulletin for the video footage of Martin climbing up to the window to kick out the screen and the alleged attack on Waugh.
