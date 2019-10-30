SUMMITVILLE — Police say a man threatening to kill himself poured kerosene on himself at a gas station and then threatened to light himself on fire.
Avery Daniel Vann, 20, of Carmel, is charged with Level 5 felony battery by means of a deadly weapon, Level 5 felony intimidation where defendant draws or uses a deadly weapon and Level 6 felony intimidation.
Summitville Deputy Chief Tom Everett said Vann was on the south side of the gas pumps at the Circle K, 110 N. Main St., with a large jug of kerosene and a lighter when he arrived at the gas station on Saturday, according to his affidavit of probable cause.
Vann told officers several times to stay back and he wanted them to kill him, Everett said.
“As we tried to move in closer, he began to pour the kerosene over his body and threaten to light it with the lighter he had in his hand,” Everett wrote.
Everett said he was splashed with kerosene when officers attempted to take Vann into custody, according to the affidavit.
Vann was tackled to the ground by officers and both the lighter and kerosene were recovered, Everett wrote. Everett said he suffered a knee sprain, but no other injuries were reported.
Following his arrest, Vann was taken to St. Vincent Anderson for attempted suicide and decontaminated for exposure to the fuel, Everett wrote.
