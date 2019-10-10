ANDERSON – Little is left of a 1999 Toyota Camry that cleared the roof of a home “Dukes of Hazzard” style on the north side of Anderson.
The vehicle’s driver, Vincent Craig Stapleton, 36, of Frankton, remained hospitalized Thursday, said Anderson Police Department Maj. Joel Sandefur. Unsafe speed was listed as the primary cause of the accident on the crash report.
Anderson police were dispatched to a vehicle into a tree at 2:19 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of North Madison Avenue, according to a supplemental accident report.
When officers arrived they found a 2001 Ford Taurus driven by William Patterson, of Anderson, that was struck by Stapleton at the intersection of Cross Street and Madison Avenue.
Stapleton then drove off the road, hitting an embankment before his vehicle went airborne “over the top of the house, clipping the top of the house” and then hitting a power line, according to the report.
The Toyota landed in the yard of a home in the 1900 block of North Madison Avenue with Stapleton trapped inside.
Stapleton was taken to Community Hospital Anderson for treatment.
Sandefur said charges are pending in the case after lab results return for drugs and alcohol testing.
