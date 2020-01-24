ANDERSON — A teenager was in serious condition Friday after he was shot multiple times by a man who said the teen was trying to rob him at gunpoint.
Darrian Parkhurst, 23, of Anderson told police he shot Quentin Steffler, 18, of Anderson in self-defense around 4:09 a.m. Friday, according to Maj. Joel Sandefur with the Anderson Police Department.
Parkhurst told police he shot Steffler multiple times after Steffler tried to rob him while Parkhurst was sitting in his car in the 1500 block of Nichol Avenue, Sandefur said.
Steffler was found in the roadway of Laurel Street, near the 1500 block of Nichol Avenue, with gunshot wounds, Sandefur said. Parkhurst stayed at the scene of the shooting until police arrived, then was taken to the police department for questioning. Police said he was not under arrest.
Sandefur said Steffler was transported to St. Vincent Anderson Regional Hospital for treatment, then to St. Vincent Indianapolis Hospital.
The case will remain under investigation until the Madison County Prosecutor’s office makes a final case disposition, according to Sandefur.
