ANDERSON — The Anderson Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 400 block of West 21st Street.
Major Joel Sandefur said police were called to a house on the northeast corner of 21st and Morton streets at 3:51 p.m. Thursday.
Sandefur said a man was shot in the chest.
A woman, who was crying, was observed talking with APD officers at the front of the house and later escorted to a patrol car.
An area resident said he was walking home from work and noticed two men standing in the alley to the north of 21st Street.
The man said he went into his house and heard four gunshots and then observed two men running down the alley.
Sandefur said the shooting took place inside the house and police are investigating the incident.
He said police thought they had a suspect vehicle that was observed leaving the scene, but it proved not to be connected with the shooting.
The Herald Bulletin will update this story as more information becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.