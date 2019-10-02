ANDERSON — A 20-year-old man told police he had been drinking and was sending a text message to a friend when he crossed the center line and struck another vehicle head-on.
David W. Pierce, of Anderson, is charged with Level 5 felony causing serious bodily injury when operating a motor vehicle, Class A misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person and Class C misdemeanor illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage.
Deputies responded to the report of an accident with injury in the 2600 block of North County Road 100 West at approximately 11:23 p.m. Tuesday, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Greg Adams of the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.
“Mr. Pierce uttered that he was at fault due to ‘texting,’” Adams said in the affidavit.
Pierce told police he was driving his 2005 BMW south on County Road 100 West when he looked down to text a friend. When he looked up he crossed left of the center lane and struck a 2005 Kia driven by Trevor Reynolds.
Adams said he smelled alcohol on Pierce’s breath and his eyes appeared bloodshot, watery and his eyelids were droopy. Sobriety tests were administered, which Adams said Pierce failed. A portable breathalyzer registered positive for .10% alcohol, according to the affidavit.
Pierce told police he drank a 40-ounce beer at a friend’s house on Broadway and then drove on County Road 100 West to avoid law enforcement. He said after he struck Reynolds’ car head-on, he helped the other man from his vehicle and laid him on the ground close to his car.
Reynolds had a facial injury to his right eye and complained of pain to his neck and back, according the affidavit. Additional testing was needed to confirm the extent of injuries Reynolds received.
Pierce was uninjured, Adams said in the affidavit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.