INGALLS — A mother is charged with felony neglect after her 2-year-old daughter was given “Apple Jackz,” a sweetened, apple and cinnamon flavored cereal with 500mg of THC “per treat.”
Courtnie Joan-Nicole Stafford, 22, is charged with Level 3 felony neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury.
Ingalls Detective Matthew Eby said he was dispatched to Peyton Manning Hospital in Indianapolis at 6 p.m. on May 7 for a 2-year-old who overdosed on THC, which is the compound in cannabis that produces a high sensation, according to healthline.com.
The girl was taken from Ingalls, where she had been in the care of her grandmother, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Eby. The woman said she gave the child the cereal from a diaper bag and thought it was the breakfast cereal Apple Jacks.
Eby interviewed Stafford at Peyton Manning Hospital and asked if she knew the cereal was a THC edible, according to the affidavit. Stafford told Eby she was aware the cereal had THC in it.
Stafford said she was at her sister’s home the day before where they had “smoked a joint” and the sister gave her the cereal, according to the affidavit.
Stafford said the cereal was in a plastic bag, not a diaper bag and she threw some of her daughter’s items into the bag to take to her mother’s house while she watched the girl, according to the affidavit.
She said she did not realize the cereal was in the bag with her daughter’s items.
The grandmother told Eby that Stafford always packs snacks when she sends her daughter to her home and she gave the cereal to the 2-year-old not realizing it was a THC edible, according to the affidavit.
The child ate eight or 10 of the treats before the grandmother realized something was wrong. The woman told Eby the toddler’s eyes began to roll to the back of her head and she called her husband who came home and then called 911.
The 2-year-old was admitted to the hospital and an EKG had to be performed on her every two hours, according to the probable cause.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.