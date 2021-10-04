PENDLETON — Rumors that a student had a gun and that a gun was fired at Pendleton Heights High School’s homecoming dance Saturday evening were false, school and law enforcement officials said.
South Madison Community Schools Superintendent Mark Hall and Pendleton Police Chief Marc Farrer said there was no truth whatsoever to the rumors.
“There were no firearms recovered. There was a lot of misinformation on social media,” Hall said. “A rumor kind of went through the crowd, and our students reacted to the rumor. It was pretty chaotic. I was just glad the students were safe and that the rumor wasn’t true.”
He said he’s uncertain how many students attended the dance, which originally was planned for outdoors but moved inside the Activity Center because of the potential for rain.
The school’s resource officer and Pendleton police officers provided security at the dance, Hall said.
“When we have dances like that, we have security come from different agencies,” he said.
Hall said his team has not yet had an opportunity to debrief the situation but expects to do so later this week.
“This was a very unique situation,” he said. “We’ll look at things that went right and also at the things that didn’t go as well and make adjustments in the future.”
As for the students’ reactions as the rumors spread, Hall said, they were appropriate to the situation.
“Our kids have trained for years to react to situations like this," Hall said. "Rumor or not, they reacted the way they had been trained. In the end, everyone went home safe.”
Farrer immediately posted on social media Saturday night that there was no truth to the rumors. He faced criticism from parents who felt he did not take their students’ concerns and feelings seriously.
Much of the department’s day is spent chasing down rumors of threats, he said, and the situation at the high school was no different and investigated in the same way as any other.
While students may have been safe from firearms, Farrer said, the panic caused by a rumor like this can present a safety issue if students stampede. Some students, he added, may have run into Indiana 67 as they fled the building.
“Parents need to talk to their kids about their reaction to that stuff,” Farrer said.
