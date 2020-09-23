ANDERSON — At the Aug. 11 Anderson Community Schools board meeting, President Patrick Hill delivered a rebuke of alleged threats he received amid the board’s decision to offer interim Superintendent Joe Cronk the permanent position.
At the Sept. 8 meeting, Hill elaborated, insisting he had received a letter he perceived as a threat.
“I got a letter to my house that threatened my family. I sent it to APD to have it checked out,” he said.
However, an official with the Anderson Police Department said he was unable to find any record of reports made by Hill regarding threats to him or his family.
“I did not find any reports of this nature filed by Patrick Hill,” APD spokesman Maj. Joel Sandefur said in an email to The Herald Bulletin.
Hill did not return calls seeking comment.
At the Sept. 8 meeting, concerned citizen Lindsay Brown, a frequent critic of ACS, confronted Hill. Brown perceived that Hill had accused him of sending the threatening letter.
“This is a verbal cease-and-desist order," Brown said. "Please do not ever say that Lindsay Brown has either threatened or sent people to threaten Mr. Hill and his family ever again. Too many people have came to me and said that, and I take that very serious, 'cause that is not my style.”
Hill responded by saying that he was told by APD investigators that Brown was not a threat.
“I do want to let you know that letter was real, and when they went and investigated that, they said it was based on a text received from you,” he said to Brown.
As Brown questioned him further, Hill continued to stress he did not consider Brown a threat.
“I’ll clarify, you did not tell them to threaten me. APD said, ’These people are not a threat to you and your family,' and I take their word at that,” Hill said.
Brown told Hill he would like to have relevant information exchanged between Hill’s lawyer and his own so he could learn how he became a part of the narrative related to the alleged letter.
Brown said Wednesday that his attorney had yet to hear from Hill’s attorney and noted that he had made a point after the Sept. 8 meeting of providing his phone number and email address to Hill.
Brown also said he went to the Police Department a few days after the meeting to request a copy of the APD report on the letter and was told such a report did not exist.
He said Wednesday he believes Hill’s account of the threatening letter was intended to deflect attention from public criticism about ACS's administrative hiring processes. Brown and others have complained about the board's move to make Cronk the permanent superintendent and about the initial selection process for a new principal at Anderson Elementary School.
Both hires were derailed by public opposition led by Brown.
“It’s trying to demonize me. Instead of talking to me,” he said. “They get so defensive the first thing they do is let’s get the heat off of me and change the narrative. And changing the narrative is saying someone is threatening me.”
