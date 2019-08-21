Police lights

INGALLS — An early-morning police pursuit on Interstate 69 led to "possibly four" crashes and ended with hospitalization of the driver.

Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said the Ingalls Police Department initiated the pursuit and several agencies, including sheriff's deputies, assisted.

"The suspect driver caused possibly four crashes on the interstate," Mellinger said. "He then resisted arrest and was eventually taken to an area hospital, where he is in critical condition."

Mellinger said Indiana State Police are investigating. 

This story will be updated.

