ANDERSON — Anderson police are investigating the Sunday shooting death of a 23-year-old Indianapolis man.
Shortly after the shooting took place, officers identified a possible suspect vehicle in the 2900 block of Sheridan Street.
Detective Ryan Prado obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and the residence. The APD SWAT and Negotiations Team were activated to assist with the serving of the search warrant, which was conducted without incident.
Three subjects were detained and questioned by Prado, and no arrests have been made as of Tuesday.
Police were called to the 2200 block of Fulton Street at 9:54 a.m. Sunday on a report of multiple gunshots being fired in the area, according to Caleb McKnight, public information officer for Anderson Police Department.
When officers arrived, they were directed to a nearby apartment where they located Tyreke Love with a gunshot wound.
Anderson Fire Department medics transported Love to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
The Criminal Investigations Division was called to the scene and is following up on multiple leads.
The Madison County coroner’s office will officially determine the cause of death during an upcoming autopsy. Coroner Dr. Troy Abbott provided the identification of Love on Sunday.
Anyone with information that can help with the investigation is asked to contact Detective Ryan Prado with the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6755, or report an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.
It is at least the fourth violent death in Anderson this year.
Patty Hart died Sept. 26 and her son Jiam Hart is accused of stabbing her at their home on Meridian Street.
Steve Childress died Aug. 4 from gunshot wounds suffered in Anderson on June 19 near 15th Street and Madison Avenue. Landon Hill also died from gunshot wounds at the same incident, which left three people with gunshot wounds.