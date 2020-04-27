ANDERSON — The identity of a pedestrian killed after being hit by a vehicle Saturday night has been released.
Michael Welker, 45, of Anderson, was struck by a car about 9 p.m. near Ivy Tech at the intersection of 60th Street and Columbus Avenue, said Madison County Coroner Danielle Noone.
Anderson Police Maj. Joel Sandefur said Welker was walking south in the 6300 block of Columbus Avenue when he was struck by a 2005 Rainer driven by Karin Manship, 62, of Anderson.
A witness was also traveling south on Columbus Avenue behind Manship’s vehicle and told police they had to “brake hard to keep from colliding with Manship,” according to a press release from APD.
Welker was transported from the scene to St. Vincent’s Anderson Hospital for treatment, Sandefur said.
Manship showed no signs of impairment and tested 0.00 on a preliminary breath test for alcohol, but the crash remains under investigation, according to the press release.
An autopsy was scheduled for Welker on Monday, Noone said.
