ANDERSON — Police are seeking information about a Tennessee man who was reported missing in Anderson on Saturday.
Joe Glenn Knight Jr., 27, was picked up by Anderson police at 7:59 p.m. on June 6 after they found him standing on the Madison Avenue bridge above Interstate 69.
“As officers arrived they made contact and were able to de-escalate the situation,” Anderson Police Department Public Information Officer Caleb McKnight said in an email.
APD officers took Joe Knight to St. Vincent Anderson hospital for treatment.
Joe Knight is about 6-foot-1 and weighs about 200 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.
McKnight said Joe Knight’s sister reported her brother missing.
“The report states he is possibly headed back to Livingston, Tennessee,” McKnight said. “Anderson police are aware he is missing, and patrol division has been notified and (is) attempting to locate him.”
Lynda Atkins, who was in a relationship with Joe Knight and lives in Anderson, said he called her the morning after he was taken to St. Vincent and several times throughout June 7. She said she has not spoken to him since June 8.
Sue Knight, Joe Knight’s cousin, said several family members traveled from Livingston, Tennessee, to Anderson on Saturday to look for him.
“We put up flyers, showed people pictures, went to gas stations, homeless shelters and all the hotels,” Sue Knight said.
She said there was a woman at a gas station near the interstate who said she had seen Joe Knight a few days earlier, but hasn’t seen him since.
“We are hoping someone recognizes him. If not, we will be back in a couple of days,” Sue Knight said. “We are not going to stop looking for him.”
Sue Knight said her cousin has a wizard tattooed on his upper left arm and a second tattoo located a little lower on the same arm.
“He should be wearing a silver chain with a cross,” she said. “He never took it off. It was his dad’s.”
Anyone with information regarding Joe Knight can contact APD at 765-648-6700.
