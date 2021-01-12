ANDERSON — The Anderson Police Department is seeking a person of interest in a Saturday shooting that left two people injured.
APD Major Joel Sandefur said Tuesday the shooting took place about 8 a.m. in the 1600 block of Brown Street.
During the initial investigation, officers learned that the suspect fired one round through the front door of the victim’s residence.
Sandefur said a man and woman inside the residence were both struck in the forearm by the same bullet.
The victims were treated at a local hospital for the injuries, which are not considered to be life-threatening.
When officers arrived, the suspect had fled the area, according to Sandefur.
Police are seeking a person of interest in connection with the shooting.
The incident remains under investigation.
