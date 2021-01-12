LOGO19 Police Lights

ANDERSON — The Anderson Police Department is seeking a person of interest in a Saturday shooting that left two people injured.

APD Major Joel Sandefur said Tuesday the shooting took place about 8 a.m. in the 1600 block of Brown Street.

During the initial investigation, officers learned that the suspect fired one round through the front door of the victim’s residence.

Sandefur said a man and woman inside the residence were both struck in the forearm by the same bullet.

The victims were treated at a local hospital for the injuries, which are not considered to be life-threatening.

When officers arrived, the suspect had fled the area, according to Sandefur.

Police are seeking a person of interest in connection with the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation.

