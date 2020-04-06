ELWOOD — A warrant was issued for two people who are accused of hot-wiring their home in order to steal electricity.
Bradley A. Ramsey, 44, and Teka M. Ramsey, 42, are both charged with Level 6 felony theft. Warrants for their arrest were issued by Madison Circuit Court 3 on April 2.
Elwood police were dispatched to a mobile home in the 1500 block of South Indiana 37 around 3:12 p.m. Feb. 22, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Austin Ritenour.
A representative of the power company said he made contact with someone who lived inside the home and they told him they would get the person who owns the trailer, but they never returned, according to the affidavit.
Ritenour then contacted Teka Ramsey who was inside the home and said she was the homeowner. She said she had just got home and her power was on. She told Ritenour the public assistance company paid the electric bill for her.
A second police officer, assisting with the call, asked Teka Ramsey if a random stranger drove by and decided to stop and jump power off her meter to provide the home with electricity. She said if they did she would “thank them,” according to the affidavit.
Ritenour said he also spoke with Bradley Ramsey who lived in the home. Bradley Ramsey told Ritenour he “knew how to steal the power, but did not do it.”
“Bradley stated he would have used different wires,” Ritenour wrote.
The electric company representative said the value from the electricity used was $844.17, according to the affidavit. He said the power to the home was turned off last month because of delinquent payments.
