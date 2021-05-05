ANDERSON — Anderson police say they do not know the identity of a woman who was struck by a vehicle late Tuesday night.
Assistant Police Chief Michael Lee said officers were unable to locate any form of identification on the woman after the accident and she was unable to answer questions before she was taken to a local hospital.
Preliminary information in the accident report indicates the woman may have been intoxicated when she stumbled into the road.
The accident occurred just before 11 p.m. after the woman stumbled into the pathway of a vehicle driven by Dan Simmons of Anderson, according to a police report. Simmons said he was turning right from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard onto Enterprise Drive.
The woman was later transported to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis for a head injury and remained unconscious, according to the accident report.
The accident remains under investigation, said Lee.
“No criminal wrongdoing is suspected at this time,” he said.
