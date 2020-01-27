ALEXANDRIA — No one was injured in a bank robbery in Alexandria on Saturday, and police hope the public can help them identify the suspect.
The robbery occurred around 10:24 a.m. at the First Merchant’s Bank, 1202 N. Park Avenue, according to a press release from the Alexandria Police Department.
A white man, believed to be in his 40s or 50s, was wearing a dark jacket, sunglasses and gray hat when he walked into the bank and passed a note to the teller that he was armed with a gun and robbing the facility, according to the press release.
While the man’s hair was covered by his hat, his facial hair was salt and pepper colored.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Indiana State Police assisted the Alexandria Police Department with the robbery.
The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information can email or leave a message for Brian Holtzleiter, a detective with the Alexandria Police Department, at alexandriadetective@gmail.com or 765-724-3222.
