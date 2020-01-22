ANDERSON — Anderson police are seeking information from the public on a pizza delivery robbery where a woman had both the pizza she was delivering and her purse stolen.
Jessica Hebquist, 27, of Indianapolis told police that she delivers food for Door Dash and was robbed at gunpoint at 10:21 p.m. on Monday, said Maj. Joel Sandefur.
Hebquist said she was delivering a pizza to the 2400 block Cedar Street, but when she arrived, the people in the home told her they had not ordered the pizza. She called the phone number of the person who ordered the pizza and he told her he could meet with her on MLK Boulevard.
Sandefur said from a safety perspective he would caution others against taking this action if they are in a similar situation.
“I would tell someone not to make contact with a customer at a different location,” he said. “That would be a red flag.”
Hebquist drove to the agreed location and meet with the caller.
“She met with him and he gave her a story he had no money and he would have to go to his house,” said Sandefur. “While he was talking to her, a second suspect got into her car, robbed her of her purse and pizza at gunpoint.”
Hebquist told police both men were black, appeared to be in their teens, they were wearing dark clothing and it was a black handgun.
